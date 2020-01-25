ATHENS — A year after making its first-ever trip to the Middle School Science Olympiad National Tournament, the Harlan Rowe team is putting together another strong campaign.
“We’re basically trying to ramp up the team again this year. Early in the season, we are mostly concerned with training some of the younger kids, so we’re not really building out powerhouse team to go to these competitions. We want to make sure kids get mixed in with the older kids so they can get trained early in the season,” said Athens Coach John Slocum.
The excitement in the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad program has certainly stepped up this year, according to Slocum.
“It’s a lot different vibe this year. Last year, at this point in the season, we didn’t really think we even had a chance at nationals. We started doing better last year around this time, and then right around the time of regionals is when we realized ‘hey, we’ve got a shot at this. We really might have a chance,’” Slocum said.
The Harlan Rowe coach believes this year’s team is in a similar spot as the 2019 squad.
“I think we’re pretty much in the same position this year. It was a huge mountain to climb last year and it’s a huge mountain to climb this year,” Slocum said. “We’re not starting at the top this year … almost half the team is new students coming in, so we still have the same obstacles ahead of us, but I think our chances at this point this year are the same as our chances were last year at this point.”
Part of the challenge of repeating that success will be adding new members to the team this year, according to Slocum.
“Like I said almost half of them are new, so they don’t know what it’s like to go to nationals and we’re trying to make sure they understand the kind of dedication and hard work it takes to get there. They are picking it up, they are learning,” Slocum said.
It’s clear that this year’s group is ready for the challenge as they have already found some success at events.
Harlan Rowe sent two teams to an invitational in West Chester recently and came home with a 9th place and 17th place finish out of 60 teams. Slocum called the event “one of the most competitive contests on the East coast.”
The Athens squad picked up nine medals along the way — led by second-place finishes by Ronel Ankam and Brian Tang in Boomilever, and Katie Gorman and NyAnna Beeman for Write It Do It.
Darius Hall and Ethan Denlinger teamed up for a third-place medal in Mission Impossible and a fifth-place finish in Heredity.
Andrew DeForest and Ryan Gorman took fourth in Boomilever, while Chris DeForest, Catherine Tang and Brian Tang were fifth in Experimental Design.
Darius Hall and Adam Hall were sixth in Water Quality, while the Tang siblings also earned a seventh-place medal in Game On and Ronel Ankam and Adam Hall were seventh in Reach for the Stars.
While they have already been successful this year, Slocum knows his team will have to keep putting in the work to make a return trip to nationals.
“We’re doing everything we need to do and it’s going to take a lot of hard work, just like last year to get there,” Slocum said.
The Harlan Rowe team is heading to the Philadelphia area again this weekend to compete in another event.
