ATHENS — The Valley Playland Rebuild Project is scheduled for next month, but the Friends of Valley Playland group is still looking for volunteers.
The Friends of Valley Playland held a Phone-a-Thon recently to schedule volunteer shifts for the upcoming playground build. The committee is looking for 210 volunteers per day, 70 for each of the three shifts, from May 18 to May 23.
“Part of the grant requirement is that we have 5,700 volunteer hours documented for our project. That covers about $145,000 of the $500,000 project for the in-kind match. We need your help,” said Lori Allen Unger, Chairwoman of Friends of Valley Playland.
The Phone-a-Thon helped the committee fill some of the schedule, but there is still a need for many more volunteers. If you can help, send your information to politilinda@gmail.com or closemart60@gmail.com, or call 607-738-4811.
“I remember the excitement during the last build. I know that this new playground will be awesome for this generation of our Valley kids. To make this happen, we need everyone’s help,” Martha Close, a volunteer in the build of the original playground and chair of the Playland Volunteer Committee, said.
The Valley Playland was built back in the early 1990s after a group of parents came together and wanted to give their kids a place to play.
“Nearly three decades ago, a few parents imagined a play space for their children in the Valley area. Working with Play By Design, a playground design firm located in Ithaca, a local committee formed and organized a community build of the Valley Playland on River Street in Athens in September 1992,” the Friends of Valley Playland said in a press release last year.
The new playground will feature everything from the normal slides, see-saws, monkey bars and swing sets to a rock wall, bouncy bridge, challenge bridge and a zip line, according to plans given to the Morning Times.
