SAYRE — The scholarship application deadlines for scholarships administered by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers have been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.
“The Community Foundation coordinates many of its scholarships with the school districts guidance offices. We will continue that coordination,” a CFFT official said. “However, until it becomes clearer when those school districts will reopen we will reschedule the scholarship deadlines in coordination with area school districts guidance offices.”
“Given the situation and uncertainty of when school districts can re-open it simply makes more sense to re-set the deadlines when we have more information,” added Suzanne Lee, President of CFTT. “When that time comes students and parents may contact their districts guidance offices and the Community Foundation’s website for information.”
The Community Foundation serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, NY. It is a purely public charity, incorporated as a non-profit, that has been granted 501©(3) status by the IRS.
The CFTT establishes endowment funds from contributions of many individual citizens, corporations, other foundations, other charitable organizations and government agencies for philanthropic purposes. As the endowment funds grow, the earnings from these funds are used to make grants to meet identified community needs or fulfill the desire of the donor. Donors can even make recommendations to the CFTT of the charitable organizations to receive grants.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Community Foundation or in establishing a fund can contact the organization by any of these methods: telephone: 570-888-4759; email: slee@twintierscf.org or go to www.twintierscf.org.
