The number of confirmed positive cases in Bradford County increased to 48 on Tuesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 20.
Three people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Bradford County.
Statewide, nearly 73,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and the death toll related to the virus is over 5,600.
Bradford County entered the “green phase” of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan last Friday.
In New York, the number of confirmed positive cases in Tioga County increased to 143, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
The death toll in Tioga County remains at 21, with at least 19 of the deaths confirmed to be tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The county has seen 87 people recover from the coronavirus, including 32 at Elderwood.
Additionally, 93 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County is now down to one active case of COVID-19.
Of the 110 people that have tested positive, 106 have recovered and three have died.
The county is awaiting results of 100 pending tests.
In New York State, nearly 382,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.