Drugs and DUI
A Rome man faces drug and DUI charges after being found passed out in his vehicle at 7:12 p.m. on May 23 along Cistern Lane in Sheshequin Township.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Kyle David Strope. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Strope was awakened in his car and refused to exit the vehicle or allow his vehicle to be searched. Strope had bloodshot eyes, pinpoint pupils, and his speech was slow and slurred.
Upon searching his vehicle once it was towed, police found psilocybin mushrooms, a baggie with suspected heroin, a baggie with suspected marajuna, a case with marajuna wax, and multiple different drug paraphernalia. A fraudulent sticker was found on his window.
Strope is being charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentionally possessing a controlled substance, misdemeanor marajuna, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violations of use of certificate.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Drugs
A Towanda woman faces drug charges after a June 18 traffic stop on Route 220 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as 47-year-old Joy Marie Simons-Bayles. According to police, Bayles failed to use a turn signal on a turn and then touched the center line several times. Upon searching the vehicle, police found two hypodermic needles and a third needle loaded with methamphetamine. Also allegedly a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found.
Bayles faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentionally possessing a controlled substance, summary required signals, and summary failure to keep right.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Theft
An Athens man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart several times.
Athens Township Police identified the man as 19-year-old Maximus Glenn Mickley. On March 12, police were dispatched to the Walmart in Athens Township in response to a theft that occurred. Mickley was issued a citation for the incident, which has now been withdrawn to be added to another incident.
An asset protection associate for Walmart reviewed other footage in an investigation and allegedly found numerous occasions in which Mickley failed to scan all of his items. The total amount in items reported stolen was $497.80.
Mickley faces the charge of misdemeanor retail theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
DUI
A Rome man faces DUI charges after being found in his vehicle on May 1 around the area of McCloe’s Trailer Court in Athens Township.
Athens Township Police identified the man as 24-year-old Cody Michael Shadduck. Police were notified of a vehicle stuck in the front grass area that was missing the entire front bumper and the rear left side.
Police found Shadduck in the driver’s seat, where they smelled alcohol emitting from him or the vehicle. After doing a sobriety test it was determined that Shadduck was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shadduck faces the charges of misdemeanor highest rate of alcohol BAC and misdemeanor incapable of driving safely.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Drugs
Two Athens men face drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. June 28 on Cayuta Street in Sayre.
The driver was identified as 38-year-old Ricky Daniel Peters and the passenger was identified as 42-year-old Adam Joseph Pettit. According to the Sayre Borough Police, Peters was identified driving with an expired license and a traffic stop was initiated. Upon searching the vehicle, a grinder with marajuana was found, along with a marajuna smoking device, a glass vile with methamphetamine residue, and several other items of illegal narcotics paraphernalia.
Petitt faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marajuna.
Peters faces charges of misdemeanor offensive weapon, misdemeanor DUI – controlled substance first offense, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marajuna.
Both have preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Disorderly Conduct
Two Athens men face disorderly conduct charges after a physical altercation took place at the Valley Play Land on June 25.
The two men were identified as 19-year-old Jacob Lee Diamond Netherton and 48-year-old Brian O’Keefe Kithcart. According to the Athens Borough Police Department, a woman called the police requesting an officer because Netherton was attacked by Kithcart. The woman showed police a video of Kithcart on top of Netherton striking him in the face and in the torso. Kithcart let Netherton get up, but as Netherton pulled out his phone, Kithcart took it and it is later discovered that Kitchart threw it somewhere in the area.
Upon viewing other videos, police saw as Kithcart is walking up to Netherton, Netherton puts up his hands in a manner wanting to fight and then attempts to tackle Kithcart.
Netherton faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct – engaging in a fight. Netherton has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.
Kithcart faces the charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct – engaging in a fight, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, damage of property. Kithcart has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.
Assault
An Athens woman faces assault charges after a physical altercation on Paine Street in Athens on June 24.
The woman was identified as 31-year-old Mary Jane Pettit. According to the Athens Borough Police, when the police arrived on the scene Petitt stated that she threw a glass at the male victim during a dispute. The victim was found to have a laceration approximately two inches long on his right leg. He stated that the injury was caused by a katana that was found by the police.
Petitt faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 6.
Drugs
An Athens man faces drug charges after a domestic incident was reported on June 2 on West Lockhart Street in Sayre Borough.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Richard Christopher Brown. According to the Sayre Borough Police, a search of the house uncovered 15 hypodermic needles, one loaded hypodermic needle, one metal spoon, two bongs, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and a mason jar of marajuna.
Brown faces the charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marajuna, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Criminal trespassing and drugs
An Athens man faces criminal trespassing and drug charges after allegedy being found in an unoccupied residence and in the possession of drugs on June 21 on South Main Street.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Brown. According to the Athens Borough Police, they were dispatched in response to a call stating that two individuals entered an unoccupied residence. Upon arriving, police reported hearing footsteps upstairs and positioned outside to wait for backup. While waiting for backup, two men exited through the back door were placed under arrest. Police found four pills of clonazepam in Brown’s front pocket.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and felony criminal trespassing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.