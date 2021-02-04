TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman faces serious charges after allegedly sexually assaulting clients when he was a defense attorney, but the chief law enforcement official in the county is also accused of intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice in connection with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s case against him.
Salsman faces two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
“This defendant knows, heck he knows better than most, how the system works. He chose these victims that have legal problems, whose past decisions or crimes will no doubt be questioned by a jury going forward. We believe he did this by design. He chose these victims purposefully by design,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press conference on Wednesday. “He picked these victims because they didn’t have another choice, because he thought they would be easy to silence and likely they would be less believed if they ever came forward. We’ve seen this playbook before.”
Shapiro and the grand jury believe Salsman tried to hide his crimes as well as intimidate witnesses and victims after the fact.
Members of Salsman’s staff appeared before the grand jury and testified that he would often meet with female clients in his office one-on-one.
“Testimony demonstrated that even though Salsman’s legal secretaries had access to all client information, and were covered by attorney-client privilege, Salsman ‘went to great lengths to keep his interactions with his clients a secret from the staff,’” the grand jury report states.
Salsman allegedly would ask his secretaries to play music to drown out anything that could be happening in his office and used an air conditioner unit or noise machine to mask any sounds or noise occurring in his office. Female clients were seen leaving Salsman’s office in tears or in distress.
“His staff told the grand jury that female clients would regularly leave in tears or in distress. His own staff went on to testify before the grand jury that, get this, Salsman played music and used air conditioners and noise machines during private meetings with his female clients,” Shapiro said. “He covered up what he was doing behind the closed doors of his legal office, but his staff still testified that it was common sight to see distraught women rush out of his office.”
According to the grand jury report, one victim met with Salsman after he became District Attorney while she was wearing a recording device monitored by the Pennsylvania State Police. Between January and March 2020, Salsman provided the victim with legal advice regarding her participation in this investigation, advising her as though he represented her, even though she already had a lawyer and even though he himself was the target of the investigation.
“That advice suggested that the victim should not cooperate with authorities. Salsman told the victim that the investigation must be about him having sex with his clients but he claimed — despite his unsuccessful assault on (the victim) herself — that the sex was all entirely consensual, and the investigation was therefore in his words, a ‘witch hunt,’” court documents said.
On Dec. 22 of last year a search warrant was executed at Salsman’s private law office.
The grand jury documents state that Salsman contacted the victim, despite the fact that by this point he knew he was under grand jury investigation, and despite the fact that he was now district attorney and therefore himself a law enforcement official. He told her “he suspected that the warrant related to her, asked why the warrant had been issued and pressed her for any information she had disclosed.”
After state police contacted another victim about the investigation, Salsman repeatedly pushed her to get information from other women about anything they may have revealed to authorities. He told her never to disclose what had occurred and indicated that he could help her if he became district attorney.
“He told me once he got into the DA’s position that everything I owed him was no longer an issue and it would be harder for him to have me come see him with him being DA,” she testified.
Salsman allegedly had sex one final time with that victim after he was elected district attorney in November of 2019.
A member of Salsman’s staff testified that prior to her testimony, Salsman met with her in his office, and, in his capacity as the District Attorney of Bradford County, directed her to report back to him anything that occurred within the grand jury. That witness had been ordered by the Supervising Judge not to disclose her testimony to anyone, however. Salsman later complained about the order of non-disclosure in text messages obtained by Pennsylvania State Police.
“The grand jury also alleges that he would regularly threaten his victims into silence. Telling them that he could and would ruin their lives if they spoke out about the assault. That’s what he did,” Shapiro said. “Even during our office’s secret grand jury proceedings, while he was district attorney, Chad Salsman tried to pressure victims and members of his own staff to disclose what they had told the grand jury in these secret proceedings. A further attempt to scare them into silence and an attempted corruption of the judicial process.”
Shapiro — who noted that these charges “carry very serious time in state prison” — stressed that despite what Salsman says going forward, this case was not about politics.
“A lot of these public officials believe that through spin or influence that they can somehow have a different rule of law apply to them. A different rule than the laws that apply to all of you. They will cry foul. They will even claim it’s about politics,” Shapiro said.
“They’ll do everything but talk about the facts of the case as they have been laid out. And let me tell you something, you will likely see the same playbook play out here in Bradford County,” Shapiro continued. “And look, we’ve heard the rumblings, you’ve all heard the rumblings already in this case. Accusations that somehow this is a witch hunt, but let me tell you something — that’s bogus. That’s a wild accusation meant to distract from the serious crimes that Chad Salsman committed and it is a symptom of the contempt for these women. The contempt for the rule of law and the contempt for the good people of Bradford County that Chad Salsman has.”
Shapiro noted that his office has arrested many “corrupt” public officials, including both Democrats and Republicans. Salsman is the 88th public official to face charges in Shapiro’s tenure.
“We don’t care what party you are. Here’s what we care about: If you broke the law, and Chad Salsman did. Given his conduct as a private attorney and given his efforts to impede this investigation as district attorney, he has compromised the sacred public trust and he is not fit to serve as district attorney. He is not fit to serve as the chief law enforcement official in this county. I believe he can no longer perform his duties,” Shapiro said.
“My office will continue to battle public corruption all throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. My message is simple: No matter how powerful you are, no matter how you try to make the system work for you, no one is above the law,” the attorney general added.
Shapiro also had a message for the residents of Bradford County.
“I’m here to tell you, to tell the good people of Bradford County: Chad Salsman does not get a pass for his crimes. He does not get a pass.”
Salsman was able to get out one short statement as he was brought to District Judge Todd Carr’s office for arraignment on Wednesday afternoon — “I’m innocent.”
Salsman was arraigned on Wednesday with a bail set at $500,000 that was posted later that afternoon.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Salsman on Feb. 22 before the Honorable Maureen T. Beirne.
