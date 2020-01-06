SAYRE — The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2019 Floyd Hooker youth grants for Tioga, County N.Y.
The awards total $21,780 to 7 non-profit organizations serving Tioga County, N.Y.
“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Tioga County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact by following the wishes of a former Tioga County, New York resident Floyd Hooker. His commitment to the young people of Tioga County through his fund at the Community Foundation will support youth programs in the county forever. Making a substantial impact by supporting projects and programs that will make a real difference in improving the health and welfare of our young people in all corners of Tioga County, N.Y.,” said Suzanne Lee, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
“This level of investment in our area is a shining example of what one individual chose to do with their legacy,” she added.
Tioga County Council on the Arts — To enhance and expand Art a la Carte, an arts enrichment activity delivery service to two new sites in 2020. Grant Amount: $2,280
Corning-Elmira Musical Arts — This grant will make it possible for the chamber ensembles of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes to partner with the Tioga County libraries to present narrated story book concerts. Grant Amount: $2,400
First Baptist Church of Owego — To support the KIND Project that provides diapers and self-care products to area families in need. Grant Amount: $2,500
Tioga County Rural Ministry — To enable low income teenagers to purchase new back-to-school clothing and shoes so that they like their peers feel confident and proud of their appearance as they return to school. Grant Amount: $3,000
Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach Center — For the support of student incentives, field trips after school activities for students enrolled in the Youth Engagement services (YES) program. Grant Amount: $2,000
Lions Camp Badger — To support a concert and dance for individuals that have disabilities and their caregivers. Grant Amount: $2,000
Newark Valley Historical Society — To support the improvement of the driving lanes to the soccer fields and the grounds to of the Bement-Billings Farmstead. Grant Amount: $7,600
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (PA) and Tioga (NY). Since 2002, the Community Foundation has built a strong reputation for helping individuals, families, corporations, and non-profit organizations achieve their charitable goals. Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. It is through this potent combination of its generous community members and organizations working hard at helping those who are less fortunate that the Community Foundation can fulfill its mission. The Community Foundation currently has $6.6 million in assets and manages over 100 funds. We can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or (570) 888-4759.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.