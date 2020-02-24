ALBANY — A statewide outreach effort is underway to remind New Yorkers that single-use plastic bags will be banned on Saturday, March 1.
“Right this minute, plastic bags are hanging in trees, blowing down the streets, filling up our landfills and polluting our lakes, rivers and streams—all hurting our environment,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Twelve million barrels of oil are used to make the plastic bags we use every year and by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in the oceans than fish.”
“We took bold action to protect our environment and ban these environmental blights and with this campaign we’re going to make sure New Yorkers are ready and have all the facts,” he added.
New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually — each for about 12 minutes — and approximately 85 percent of this staggering total ends up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways and streets, Cuomo said.
Department of Environmental Conservation documents note that businesses that produce the plastic carry-out bags could be “significantly impacted.”
The DEC study also found that “there is currently not enough production capacity to completely replace all plastic carry-out bags with paper bags, with an estimated time frame of three to five years to build that full capacity,” adding that the intent of the law is to promote the use of reusable bags.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic bags account for 0.3 percent of municipal solid waste across the country.
A study following the plastic bag ban in California found that the elimination of 40 million pounds was offset by a 12 million pound increase in trash bag purchases. The purchase of small bags increased by 120 percent; medium, 64 percent; and large, 6 percent.
That study also found that a “substantial portion” of carry-out bags were already being reused, which decreased consumer demand for purchasing fewer thicker plastic bags.
Those results further reveal 12 to 22 percent of plastic carry-out bags were reused as trash bags pre-regulation, and show bag bans shift consumers towards fewer but heavier bags, according to the study published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management.
Additionally, Ocean Conservancy found that there was a 0.2 percent decrease in plastic bag litter as a percentage of all litter.
A 2006 United Kingdom assessment of different carry-out bags found that it would take 393 uses the same cotton bag to have the overall environmental impact than a plastic retail bag used three times.
That same 119-page study noted that the banned bags are most commonly made from natural gas, unlike heavier plastic bags, polyester and cotton bags which are either made from or use fossil fuels through the production process.
The potential impact to global warming for bag types was ranked based on kilograms of carbon dioxide associated with production, where paper bags and polyester blend bags were found to generate nearly three times more than a single-use plastic bag. Thicker, reusable plastic bags generated nearly 14 times as much carbon monoxide.
