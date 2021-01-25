The Pennsylvania House’s State Government Committee held its first of 14 hearings on the 2020 election and the commonwealth’s voting laws this week.
While longtime State Rep. Tina Pickett is not on that committee, she is 100 percent onboard with holding hearings to find out what happened in the November election and also to figure out the best way to fix what she called a “real problem.”
Pickett noted that she would have liked the Pennsylvania House to take up these issues right after the election, but said their terms end on Nov. 30.
“We cannot by the Constitution come back in until the first Tuesday of January unless the governor calls a special session and that’s there just for emergency use — and of course the governor refused to call a special session, so we had no option until this past Tuesday,” said Pickett in an interview with the Morning Times on the day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Pickett said the State Government Committee will be “front and center and deeply involved in this particular (Legislative) session.”
“They have a new chairman, I like him a lot, I think he’s very, very good and he will be the right person in the right place and in the right time,” Pickett said of Seth Grove (R-York). “He’s already scheduled approximately a dozen hearings and informational meetings between now and the end of February. That’s almost unheard of for a committee to have that many.”
Pickett said each hearing or meeting has a subject that “has to do with something about our concerns with elections right now and the things that are kind of questioned in the minds’ of the people and he’s just going down through it.”
The longtime State Representative stressed that she wasn’t looking to change the results of the 2020 election, but she believes the voters deserve answers.
“We can’t do that. We don’t have the authority or the power to do such a thing, but at this point I think the voters, the people need to know and they’ve been subjected to so much ‘what is really true?’ type messages, you know?” Pickett said. “First somebody tells you one way, then somebody tells you something else. So many of the people that I’ve talked to over the past 6-to-8 weeks are just like ‘what’s really true here? What is the story?’ And people need to know that.”
Pickett was disappointed that the nation’s highest court decided against taking up any of the court cases brought by former President Donald Trump’s legal team.
“I quite frankly thought that the U.S. Supreme Court would hear some of those cases and lay out however they ruled. I’m not questioning how they would rule, I’m questioning (why they didn’t) give the American people insight into what they saw regarding the whole thing. I have to say that I’m confused by the fact that they didn’t,” she said.
Former Bradford County attorney Matthew Brann was one of the federal judges to listen to one of Trump’s case. He would dismiss the case with prejudice on Nov. 21 citing “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” which were “unsupported by evidence.”
“He did (dismiss the case) and from the level at which, I know Matthew, Matthew is a very thorough man, and I think from the level at which he was ruling, I don’t know because I can’t be sure of what his thoughts were as a judge, but what I tend to think he’s saying is ‘all right, this is what I see, I’m not going to rule at this stance, but the next court needs to look at it to,’” Pickett said. “And by passing through his court, he makes it available for that to happen because you always have the opportunity and the ultimate court is the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Back in late December, State Sen. Gene Yaw wrote an editorial on the 2020 election in which he said “We have all heard about ‘100’s of affidavits’ or ‘stacks of affidavits’ supporting the talk about fraud and irregularities. For whatever reason, however, none of this supporting proof or testimony from witnesses has been presented in any of the court proceedings. Saying a problem exists is easy. Proving a problem exists is difficult. Repeatedly saying a problem exists is not proof of existence.”
When asked about Yaw’s opinion piece on the election, Pickett said she didn’t feel she or her constituents have been presented with all the evidence.
“Interestingly enough I don’t feel like I adequately know what has been presented. That’s where I come back to I would have liked to have seen somebody from the level of the Supreme Court to view what has been presented. We’ve seen what was said in Gettysburg, but that was not a legal hearing. That was informational and they certainly were probably not laying out on that table that day everything they had. They were alluding to certain things, but I just think that’s not an answer that we truly have and that’s concerning for people,” Pickett said.
Pickett’s major concern over the 2020 election and Pennsylvania election laws is how Act 77 was handled in November.
The Pennsylvania Legislature passed the election reform bill in 2019 with almost unanimous support from Republicans including Pickett and Yaw. The law passed 35-14 (27-0 among Republicans) in the Senate, and 164-35 (105-2 among Republicans) in the House.
However, Pickett believes Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar overreached when implementing the law during the last election.
“They stepped over the bounds of election law, most definitely. Act 77 had a lot of different elections reforms in it, it’s not just one thing and of course people like to point to the mail-in ballot portion of that,” Pickett said. “But we always had absentee ballots, which in effect was a mail-in ballot, and we were attempting, with all of the same safeguards that an absentee ballot has — you have to apply for it, you have to sign your name for it, the election office checks your signature, they check that you’re a registered voter, they check the address that you have given. They are verifying that you are legitimate to receive a ballot. It had all the same safeguards in it, but you didn’t have to say that ‘I’m sick or I’m out of town.’”
Pickett claims Wolf basically threw out all of those rules.
“What the governor did with that, kind of aside from all of that part of it, he said ‘well, we’re just going to let them come in three days after the election and we’re going to count them.’ Now, the law still says, distinctly says after 8 o’clock on election day no ballots can be received or counted,” Pickett said. “And also, he went even further, which to me is the even more wrong part of it, and said ‘if you can’t verify the signature, still count it. If you can’t read the postmark you still count it.’ Now, wait a minute. And of course the Pa. Supreme Court said that he was within his jurisdiction doing such a thing and again the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.”
When asked if the problems with the U.S. Postal Service delivering pieces of mail on time was an adequate excuse for the three-day extension, Pickett said there were other ways to make sure voters got their ballots in on time.
“I guess that’s what he used as his justification, but nonetheless it’s against the law. The law said one thing and he said something else,” Pickett said.
“It was interesting to me that all counties, certainly Bradford County, found a way for people, if they didn’t want to go to the “poll,” they could come into the courthouse, pick up their ballot, vote and hand it back prior to the election,” she continued. “So in fact they had a way to make sure it was there on time if they had run themselves up against that deadline for whatever reason. The deal was to not run yourself up against that deadline, but if in fact they did, it happens, that was their way to handle that.”
Pickett urged her constituents to tune in to the State Government Committee hearings.
“I’ve been telling people that those meetings are televised so anybody who has the time and is able to can check in and follow them. I’m certainly going to be doing that ... I’m not on that committee but I’m going to be listening to those committee meetings,” she said. “I’m just anxious for what he is able to come up with in the way of where we are. An investigation of what happened, where we are and what we need to do.”
Turning back to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Pickett once again stressed that violence is never the answer.
“There’s no excuse good enough for turning to the violent side of that. I mean you can disagree, you can be upset, you can be concerned, but that does not justify going to the violent side of it. It just doesn’t. I don’t know who you point to for that. Just because I said to you something doesn’t mean you can go out and break into something. That just doesn’t work for me. I can’t put those two things together,” she said.
Pickett said she is concerned for her constituents who she said are nervous about the future.
“Right now, aside from what happened (at the U.S. Capitol), I feel a really deep concern for my constituents. The ones that I’ve been talking to, so many of them that I’ve been talking to in the last many months who are just plain concerned about their livelihood, their kids’ education, their ability to function really,” Pickett said.
“They’ve had so many hard and difficult things thrown at them this year, they need to see things going right. They need to have the hope that everybody is going to square things up and we’re going to be able to live peacefully and live a prosperous life in America. I can’t imagine what this is doing to their concerns because they have so many of them right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.