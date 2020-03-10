RIDGEBURY — The Youth Archery League at the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club wrapped up Sunday, with nearly two dozen children carefully sinking arrow after arrow into foam animal targets in the warm sun.
In its sixth year, the league runs for 10 consecutive Sundays beginning the second week in January.
Weather-dependent, the league provides a mixture of indoor and outdoor archery.
“This year is the biggest year so far,” said organizer Justin Raynor. “It’s a good outlet for kids here — we don’t have a lot to do here besides the park and baseball.”
Raynor said the league provides a fun opportunity for kids to learn to focus and pay attention.
Most of the children have grown up together shooting archery, with the majority of the four- to 16-year-olds shooting for many years.
Ten-year-old Hayden Congon said he has been shooting for seven years, and loves shooting the animal targets — the bobcat being his favorite.
Finishing her second year in the league, Ella Wilkinson, 9, said she likes shooting and being able to hang out with her friends.
Her 11-year-old best friend, who also happens to be named Ella, has been shooting for eight years. She said her favorite part of the league is when they keep score, and getting a 10 wins a prize.
In addition to shooting various outdoor targets, having pizza and fun, the group took aim at balloons with money inside — either $10, $5 or $1 bills.
