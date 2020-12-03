SAYRE — Denny Thomas has spent much of his adult life helping families deal with the loss of a loved one, but he has also had some help from one of the Valley’s most well-known veterans groups.
The Valley Color Guard will show up whenever called to honor a fellow veteran at their funeral service — and Thomas, who owns Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, wanted to thank them for their service this week.
Thomas donated $300 to the Valley Color Guard on Tuesday at the Sayre VFW Post 1536.
“The Color Guard does a wonderful job to make sure that their comrades have a proper burial,” Thomas said.
Thomas knows how much it means to the families of veterans to have the Valley Color Guard there at the funeral service.
“(The families) think it’s outstanding,” Thomas said.
Thomas has witnessed firsthand how dedicated the members of the Valley Color Guard have been for decades.
“They are tremendous. In the heat of the summer or however cold it is in the winter, they are there. A lot of those guys aren’t what you would call spring chickens anymore, but they are definitely always there,” Thomas said.
Thomas pointed to a recent event where the Color Guard showed up despite unpleasant conditions.
“They never waver from it, pouring down rain they are there. Just recently on Veterans Day, I know for a fact they go to five places in Sayre and they go to 17 (overall) and it wasn’t a nice day. That’s just their dedication to the Valley’s veterans and to this community and I really appreciate it,” Thomas said.
Thomas praised all of the veterans organizations in the Valley for the work they do in the community.
“I appreciate everything they do. Not only (the Valley Color Guard), the VFWs here, the Legions, the Catholic War Vets, they do a lot behind the scenes for the community and for veterans that I don’t think people are aware of,” he said.
