TOWANDA — The United Way of Bradford County held its annual campaign kickoff on Wednesday — and Executive Director Kerri Strauss wasted no time in addressing “the elephant in the room.”
Strauss announced the 2021 United Way of Bradford County campaign theme “Community United.” She explained that now more than ever — in a time when many citizens may be struggling due to the coronavirus and many local nonprofit organizations have had to “adjust and adapt” the way they serve through the pandemic — funds raised by the United Way are important.
“I think it goes without saying that 2020 has just been a year of craziness and uncertainty,” Strauss said. “But I think one this is actually very certain to me this year and that’s actually the importance of our United Way campaign and having a successful campaign.”
Strauss informed the crowd that the United Way of Bradford County raised $550,000 to benefit 48 nonprofit agencies in the area in 2020 and have been able to help even more as COVID-19 has entered the arena.
Since the pandemic began, the United Way has hosted “community pulse meetings” to find out what needs are in the community and how they can be met, continued holding community impact meetings which often offer training to local organizations and raised approximately $30,000 through a COVID-19 response effort that provided agencies with protective equipment and other COVID-19 related aid.
Strauss announced that the United Way of Bradford County’s 2021 goal is to raise $560,000 to help fund 50 local organizations.
“I’ve never been more certain of the importance of us having a really successful campaign this year,” Strauss said.
United Way Board of Directors President Stacee Harer stated that with the full impact of COVID-19 still to be seen, United Way officials aren’t sure what specific ways the community will need help throughout the coming year but are unwavering in the belief that Bradford County will prevail.
“This really is an unprecedented year in all of our lives. The impact that COVID could have on our community is obvious everywhere ... the impact it’s going to have on our residents is yet unknown,” she said. “But I’m not scared because Bradford County is resilient. Bradford County has an uncanny ability to bounce back from whatever is thrown at it and I have faith and absolutely no doubt that we’re going to be able to get back from whatever is thrown at us.”
“We don’t know what the end of 2020 brings, we don’t know what 2021 brings, we know that there’s going to be economic impact, we know that there’s going to be mental health impact,” Harer continued, “so not having a crystal ball, not know exactly what I’m asking you to dig your heels in and support this year, please rely on the faith that United Way has been and will continue to be what they’ve always been, an organization that supports direct services, immediate needs in the community no matter what they are.”
Four new agencies have partnered with the United Way of Bradford County for 2021, including the Bradford/Sullivan County Special Olympics who were awarded $1,000, CHOP Food Pantry which was granted $5,000, Supporting Area Families Everyday who received $2,500 and Northern Tier Coalition for Families who were awarded $2,000.
Seven other nonprofit organizations that have previously partnered with United Way will see funding increases next year.
Strauss explained that the United Way will give $123,638 towards community enrichment, $205,421 to educational and emergency related needs, $55,000 towards bringing independence for Bradford County citizens who are elderly or have disabilities and $159,461 for youth development in the area in 2021.
GTP and Tuscarora Wayne will serve as corporate partners and offset campaign costs for United Way of Bradford County next year, according to Strauss.
Strauss also announced that the 2020 5th grade poster contest was Sarah Gray of Northeast Bradford School District and that her work is displayed on the 2021 United Way brochures.
