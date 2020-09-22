ELMIRA — The death toll related to COVID-19 in Chemung County increased to four, and 24 additional cases of the virus were added over the weekend.
The county, which now has 290 confirmed cases, has added 76 new cases in the past seven days, and 80 cases are currently active.
Most of the cases have been linked to a wedding attended by members of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horeseheads in late August, according to the county.
It is not known if they exposed other guests at the wedding to the virus or if they picked up the disease and brought it back, and officials have indicated that church leaders are not cooperating with the county.
Chemung County has also reported 202 recoveries, while four people are currently hospitalized.
Tioga County most recently reported 230 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with five cases currently active and 200 recoveries.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County remained at 25.
Over 455,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 119 over the weekend, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 10 probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 43 cases are the most in the county.
There are also 10 cases in Athens, six in Gillett and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 146,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
