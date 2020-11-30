SAYRE — COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and our area is no different.
Bradford County has added 129 confirmed cases of COVID since Wednesday.
The county is now up to 1,647 confirmed cases, while there are also 213 probable cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has conducted 13,602 negative tests but has now lost 32 residents — up from 30 on Wednesday — due to complications from COVID.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has continued to add cases as the area added 31 since Friday and is now up up 335. There are also 17 probable cases.
Athens (18810) added 13 cases over the last several days, bringing its total to 213. There are also 20 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 106 (up 13)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 651 (up 4)
• Gillett — 113 (no change)
• Milan — 28 (up 6)
• Monroeton — 39 (up 3)
• New Albany — 23 cases
• Rome — 48 (up 1)
• Towanda — 230 (up 22)
• Troy — 180 (up 6)
• Ulster — 71 (up 4)
• Wyalusing — 77 (up 5)
• Wysox — 25 (up 3)
Tioga County, Pa. locations of note:
• Wellsboro — 292 cases
• Mansfield — 97 cases
• Westfield — 68 cases
• Blossburg — 53 cases
• Millerton — 50 cases
Chemung County lost eight more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus over the last four days, bringing the toll up to 41.
Chemung County has added 180 new cases since Wedmesday and is up to 3,073 virus cases, including 214 that are considered active.
There have been 2,818 recoveries, while 43 county residents are currently hospitalized as they battle the virus.
Tioga County, N.Y. has added 52 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, bringing its total to 1,127 with 186 being reported as currently active.
There have been no additional deaths related to the virus in the county in the last four days leaving the total at 54, while 887 Tioga County residents have recovered and 484 are currently in mandatory quarantine.
According to a press release from Tioga County, N.Y., the New York State Department of Health, Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie, and The Village of Waverly are responding to an increase in cases in Waverly.
As part of its public health outreach, the New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health encourage individuals who have had a recent exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has attended large gatherings and who did not take proper precautions such as wearing a mask or face covering or maintaining a social distance of six feet, to be tested.
A rapid testing site has been established to increase testing capacity for the region. Test samples will be processed onsite and results will be available the same day. Additional samples may be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Once tested you will be asked to quarantine until the results come back. If the results are positive, you will be issued an isolation order from Tioga County Public Health, or your local health department.
The New York State Department of Health and Tioga County Public Health have arranged for testing to be held at the Waverly Village Hall at 32 Ithaca Street, Waverly, NY 14892 on the following dates:
• Today, November 30 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, December 1 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
• Friday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
You MUST pre-register! Appointments can be made at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or by visiting the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. Those we are unable to pre-register electronically may call us at 607-687-8600. Please plan to report at your scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.
