ULSTER — The American Dairy Association North East will be running a free milk and food drive-thru event at Harnish Farms in Ulster on Tuesday.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.) government-funded grants are making it possible for community organizations to provide free food to those in need, according to a press release.
Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are working with USDA-approved vendor SYSCO, along with other community organization recipients — including Harnish Farms (Eric and Lynette), Troy VFW, Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association as well as others — to distribute approximately 27,000 pounds of food at a local drive-thru event.
There will be 800 food boxes, each containing about 34 pounds worth of food including one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat items. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.
The event will be held at Harnish Farms (7202 Sheshequin Rd., Ulster, Pa. 18850) on Tuesday, October 20 beginning at 11 a.m.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
“Dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community,” the press release said. “Pennsylvania dairy farmers have tirelessly worked to feed community residents since the pandemic began. These farmers, thru ADANE and its partners, have distributed more than 800,000 gallons of milk via nearly 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout ADANE’s region since April.”
