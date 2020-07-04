Twenty years ago, Wendy McClure decided to take a job where she could help people.
After two decades, she is still going strong at Penn-York Opportunities, a place where she gets to assist individuals with special needs throughout the Valley area.
“When I first started my job here, I really just had an interest in working with people with disabilities,” McLure said. “I wasn’t really sure what the job was about.”
Throughout her career, McClure has been involved in some capacity with every program that Penn-York offers.
“I’ve gotten to see a lot of individuals grow up through the years,” she said. “We still actually have a group that comes here from when I first started. They had just graduated high school, so I got to see them turn into adults and see where life is actually taking them.”
McClure said reuniting with people she has worked with in the past is one of the most satisfying parts about her job.
“It’s touching because I know sometimes I have a difficult time remembering someone I worked with 20 years ago,” she said. “It gives a sense of self worth that you made a difference in somebody’s life to where 20 years later they can still remember you.”
When McClure started at Penn-York Opportunities, she did not have any formal post-secondary education.
At 46, she returned to school to obtain her associates degree, and plans to continue her education.
“My plan for the future is to keep gaining knowledge and keep gaining skills,” she said. “I want to help people that don’t have those skills, like somebody who is fresh out of college and has no experience. I have 20 years of experience and I want to get the education part to go with it. I want to help people in this ever-changing world.”
McClure said the toughest part of the job is seeing co-workers move elsewhere.
“I think the most difficult part is you see people come and go,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking when you get used to them.”
However, she uses her steady presence at the office to her advantage, providing a sense of stability in a landscape that often changes.
“They know I’m going to be here tomorrow. They know I’m going to be here next week or next month, so I give them a sense of normalcy,” she said. “I think everybody likes a sense of normalcy … It calms people, it relaxes people.”
In recent months, McClure has had to adjust to meeting with people online rather than in person.
“I’ve been doing Zoom meetings two times a week just so people can see that we’re still here,” she said. “I think the most difficult part is when you see somebody for all these years and now you don’t see them. They’re worried about you and you’re worried about them.”
She has also hosted bingo over Zoom, a video conferencing program.
“I drove bingo prizes to Rome just so my people can see me and I can see them and check in on them,” she said.
As for the future, McClure has no plans of going anywhere.
‘I’m going to be here until I retire,” she said. “For sure.”
