ATHENS TOWNSHIP — For more than six years George Ballenstedt has went to work with one mission — make Athens Township a great place to live for its residents.
While he has enjoyed his stint as an Athens Township Supervisor, it is now time for Ballenstedt to step away and focus on other things in his life.
Ballenstedt explained that along with his duties as a supervisor, he is also a member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Board of Directors, secretary of the Fireman’s Relief Board and is an active Fire Police Officer.
“Between the fire company, they have two regular meetings a month, plus I volunteer for bingo at least twice a month, then we have training and line officer meetings — between that and the township I was out 10 (to) 12 nights a month,” Ballenstedt said. “There were times when my wife would say ‘lets go around the trail and go for a walk,’ and I really wanted to go for a walk and said ‘I can’t do it, I have a meeting tonight.’”
Looking to cut down on his commitments and spend more time with family, Ballenstedt informed his fellow Athens Township Supervisors on Aug. 31 that he would be stepping down as supervisor before the end of the year.
In his statement, he told the supervisors that his decision was based on many factors.
“I have been thinking about this, praying on it, and considering this decision very carefully for the past 10 months or so,” the statement said. “This decision comes as a result of a myriad of changes in priorities in my life including family needs, new personal goals and desires, increased responsibility with our Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, and the possibility, though not a certainty, of a move to central Pennsylvania within the next six to nine months.”
The decision was a long time coming, according to Ballenstedt.
“I’ve been thinking about this since probably December of last year — what do I want to do? We have a daughter and son-in-law and two little grandkids down in the Virginia area and we’re just casually contemplating possibly moving,” he said. “I had to give up something and the fire company — and all volunteer fire companies — are so short of staff now, for firefighters, fire police as well as (administration) and having people to help with fundraising, and I really enjoy that a lot, so I figured I had to choose one or the other.”
Ballenstedt joined the Board of Supervisors back in April of 2014 after longtime Supervisor Maurice Fay stepped down.
“When they posted it in the paper that there was an open spot on the board of supervisors ... I was looking to do something. I hadn’t decided what it was going to be. I was originally thinking of volunteering over at the hospital. But when I saw (the opening for a supervisor) I said that sounds interesting because I could help shape what goes on in our community,” Ballenstedt recalled.
Ballenstedt wasn’t expecting to be selected as he had no experience in that type of work.
“I was surprised they picked me because I had absolutely no experience in this area. I found out later that that was what they wanted,” he said. “I knew some of the people on the board and had name recognition — quite a few people know me and know the quality of my character. They just said they were looking for somebody who wants to do the right thing, who is fair and balanced and doesn’t have any preconceived agendas. Well, I said that’s me — and I said not only that, I don’t have any experience. They said ‘well, that’s exactly what we’re looking for.’”
Ballenstedt joined the board with Christine Vough, Susan Seck, Ron Reagan and Cheryl Wood-Walter.
“I can’t say enough about the staff we worked with. Back then it was Christine Vough, Susan Seck, myself, Ron Reagan and Cheryl Wood-Walter, and we just got along great. Every one of us was just kind of cut from the same mold,” he said. “We didn’t have any pre-conceived agendas. We weren’t trying to boss people around. Everyone had a fair say — if we disagreed on something and voted differently than some of the others, that was it and we moved on.”
Ballenstedt, who is currently the board’s vice chairman, would welcome new supervisors Kirstie Lake (who is now the board’s Chairwoman) and Tressa Heffron to the board in recent years.
“You couldn’t have picked two better people. They are really passionate about what they do. They are well integrated in the community, I mean Tressa knows everybody,” said Ballenstedt, who moved to Athens Township in 1986.
Ballenstedt believes the supervisors have a great mentality when it comes to running the township.
“We go to the annual township supervisors conference ... and you hear some of the stories when you get networking with other supervisors, especially when a board only has three (supervisors) ... you hear these three-member (boards) where two of them are the ‘good old boys club’ and the third one doesn’t have a say in anything. We’ve never had that issue here,” he said.
Ballenstedt praised the work of Athens Township Secretary Robin Smith.
“We lean an awful lot on Robin. She was a supervisor at one time, and has been the secretary for a long time, and nobody knows township business better than Robin. She does so much behind the scenes that supervisors don’t have to get involved in,” he said.
Ballenstedt summed up his time with the Athens Township Supervisors with three simple words.
“It’s been awesome,” he said.
