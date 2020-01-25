ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call for ending the sale of flavored e-cigarettes doesn’t go far enough, according to the American Heart Association.
In fact, the AHA urges Cuomo to ban menthol cigarettes.
“We need to protect the health of all New Yorkers by prohibiting the sale of all flavors in all tobacco products,” said Caitlin O’Brien, J.D., New York State Director of Government Affairs for the American Heart Association. “‘Big Tobacco’ has long targeted African American communities with menthol and mint cigarettes, and ‘Big Vape’ is using the same playbook by using flavors to hook kids.”
“If the sale of menthol and mint in combustible tobacco products are not included with flavored e-cigarettes, we haven’t done right by all New Yorkers,” O’Brien added.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than half of youth between the ages of 12 to 17 smoke menthol cigarettes, noting that a nationwide study also found those over the age of 18 often started smoking menthol.
CDC statistics show that roughly 45 percent of all adult smokers prefer menthol.
By race, CDC studies said black adults were nearly three times more likely to smoke menthol than white adults.
The AHA supports a handful of bills introduced to the state legislature on the subject.
Senate bill S6809, introduced by Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, aims to ban the sale of menthol and other flavored tobacco products. The legislation is co-sponsored by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx; Sen. Liz Kreuger, D-Manhattan; Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland County; and Sen. James Sanders Jr., D-Queens.
Violations of the law would result in a fine of $100 per infraction.
The legislation is filed alongside another bill, S428-B, which seeks to ban the sale and distribution of flavored vape liquid. This legislation has 14 co-sponsors — 13 Democrat Senators from the New York City region and one Republican, Sen. Rich Funke, of Rochester.
The AHA also called on the governor to keep budgets affecting public health on separate lines, and fully funded.
Praising the governor’s intent to lift people out of poverty, O’Brien said, “investing in prevention programs is an investment in children and saves money for families and on Medicaid spending in the future. It’s critical that funding for public health programs remain on separate budget lines and be increased.”
The American Heart Association is also advocating for a school wellness policy in New York.
“The governor talked about creating equity in educational opportunities in the budget address. If there is a statewide model school wellness policy and adequate funding, we can create health equity among schoolchildren, laying the basis for long and healthy lives for all of New York’s children,” O’Brien said.
