CHEMUNG — Due to the continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all Town of Chemung departments will be closed and all employees will be asked to stay home for the week of April 6 through April 12.
“This order is to include all town highway crew members. The only exceptions will be any emergency event that might require immediate attention. And in that type of event, an employee would only respond on a voluntary basis. Since this situation seems to be evolving almost daily, I do not know what decisions will be made beyond April 12,” Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter said in a press release.
“All affected employees will receive their full base salaries, and any other benefits they normally receive, without interruption. Please, feel free to contact me for any additional information,” Richter added.
