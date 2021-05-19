LITCHFIELD — Republican voters in Litchfield made their voices heard and are sending Kevin Merrill to the general election in the race for township supervisor.

Merrill received 135 votes (54.22 percent) compared to Andrew Tiffany’s 91 votes in Tuesday’s primary.

The general election race will put Merrill against Democrat William Zurn, who received 39 votes as the only candidate on that side of the ticket.

In the race for township tax collector, incumbent Joy Drake held off challenger Lauren Campbell 143-107 in the Republican primary.

No Democrats ran for tax collector, but there were 21 write-in votes. If Campbell wins the majority of those she could run in the general election.

