SAYRE — The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Walk-In Care services at all Guthrie locations will be closed at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and all day on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit http://www.guthrie.org/walk-in-care.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital will be in full operation on these days, including the 24-hour emergency departments.

For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit www.guthrie.org.

