Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Tyler Worrell, 22, Stevensville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Worrell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Nov. 23, 2018.
David George, 39, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, misdemeanor of the second degree. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested George for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jonathan Truesdale, 62, of Ulster was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Truesdale following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township
Carl Vaughan, 57, Gillett, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vaughan following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on March 7, 2019.
Jennifer Newman, 39, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Newman for the offense occurring on Nov. 30, 2018.
Christopher Heasley, 30, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Nov. 8, 2018.
Bernadett VanDyke, 45, Gillett, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $270.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested VanDyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 31, 2019.
Michael Ceely, 29, Spring Lake, North Carolina, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and two counts of Drug Paraphernalia, also a felony offense. The Troy Borough Police Department arrested Ceely for the offenses occurring on Jan. 30, 2019. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ceely following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on March 19, 2018. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Department also arrested Ceely on May 16, 2019.
Gerald Greene, 26, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 120 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, drug related (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Greene following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 7, 2018.
Elizabeth Short, 33, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 24 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, her sentences are consecutive. Short had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State police arrested Short following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Sept. 9, 2018.
Bradley Cordner, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Fines of $2000.00, restitution of $125.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Cordner following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township, North Towanda Township, and Wysox Township on June 25, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019.
Janis Wood, 48, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with the Intent to Deliver, a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Jan. 24, 2019.
Millard Decker III, 42, Ulster, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Correctional. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison, if approved; the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced, for the offense of Driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the firs degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Aug. 31, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Gabriel Webster, 39, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Webster will be sentenced on October 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Department arrested Webster for the offense on Nov. 6, 2018.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Larrabee will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Larrabee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
