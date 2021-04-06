WAVERLY — Stray Haven Humane Society held an Easter Adoption Eggstravaganza on Saturday, which encouraged people to visit the shelter and pick an egg from an Easter basket. Contents of the eggs included special gifts and discounts off adoption costs.
There was also a raffle, with tickets being sold at the shelter throughout the prior week. Prizes were donated by local businesses and individuals, including an original drawing by a local artist.
Jen Woodard-Reynolds, executive director of Stray Haven, said the Eggstravaganza was intended to “drum up attention and have people come in.”
“The goal of the event was to find loving homes for dogs and cats at our shelter, and to increase awareness and donations to Stray Haven to help us continue our lifesaving work,” she said.
The event can be marked a success, with three cats and three dogs finding new homes that day. The sale of raffle tickets also raised a total of $187 dollars for the shelter.
Next year they hope to increase the size and activities of the Easter event, with the addition of an egg hunt for dogs and photo-ops with the Easter Bunny.
This is the first Easter event that Stray Haven has hosted, but not their first holiday adoption special. In February they hosted My Furry Valentine, offering $14 adoption fees. The shelter plans to host a “Cinqo de Meow” adoption event on the weekend of May 5, where cat adoptions will be two-for-one and there will be more baskets to be raffled.
Stray Haven will also be hosting a free rabies clinic on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone who wants to learn more about the shelter, their animals, or upcoming events can visit their website at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org.
