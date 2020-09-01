DUI
A Scranton man faces the charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and summary careless driving following an Aug. 18 report of an erratic driver who ended up pulling into the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot at the Route 6 and Route 187 intersection in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Marlin Noe Martinez Cordona had crossed the center yellow line multiple times in his silver Honda Odessey and dangerously passed vehicles. Police said Martinez Cordona had glassy bloodshot eyes, faintly smelled of alcohol, and admitted to drinking 12 beers. A half-empty bottle of Corona was found in the center console of his vehicle while an empty bottle was on the front floor board.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $65,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Assault
A Rome man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and trying to prevent her from leaving the residence and contacting authorities.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Brook T. Reese also tried to light a fire in the home while the victim and a witness were inside, and even took off of work to try and keep them at the home.
Reese was charged with felony strangulation along with the misdemeanor charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats (two counts), unlawful restraint, simple assault, obstructing emergency services, and summary harassment
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail, but has since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Retail theft
A Rome woman faces a charge of misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly stealing a pumpkin roll from We Knead Pizza and Subs from back in December.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Kaitlyn Michell Johnson did not respond to several attempts to contact her about paying for the pumpkin roll, which is valued at $15.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces multiple charges after Pennsylvania State Police found her in possession of drugs and paraphernalia on May 17.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a silver Nissan sedan driven by 44-year-old Tammy Hickey was spotted while police were traveling north on Shores Hill Road in Wysox Township. The vehicle ended up pulling into a Lanning Creek Road driveway. Upon approaching Hickey, she admitted that the plate on the car belonged to another vehicle and that she didn’t have insurance coverage. In addition, she told police there was a marijuana roach inside the vehicle.
Police found a folded paper with suspected crystal methamphetamine residue as well as a baggie with a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, the marijuana roach. and a glass smoking device with suspected crystal methamphetamine residue.
Hickey was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, marijuana – small amount persona use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She also faces the summary charges of vehicle registration suspended, display plate card in improper vehicle, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Possession
A Rome man faces multiple drug and diving-related charges following a July 2 traffic stop in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 23-year-old Kyle Bernell Burkholder was pulled over shortly before 9:30 p.m. after pulling out in front of a truck tractor on Route 6 and had a rear light on the driver’s side that didn’t work. Upon approaching the vehicle, police smelled burned marijuana. Burkholder admitted to smoking that evening. Police said Burkholder showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing, and a blood test revealed the presence of 1.9 ng/mL of 11 hydroxy Delta-9 THC, 26 ng/mL of delta-9 carboxy THC, and 7.4 ng/mL of delta-9 THC.
Burkholder faces the misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance or metabolite first offense, and DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, as well as the summary violations of turning movements and required signals, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and no rear lights.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and four misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 14 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 25-year-old Elizabeth Marie Mullican was the passenger in a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger that was parked in front of the Dandy Mini Mart in Rome. Inside the vehicle, police found a white pill bottle with 10 oxycodone pills and a clear smoking pipe. Inside Mullican’s bag, police found two clear baggies with methamphetamine, a silver tin with a pink top, multi-colored rubber container, and a small pink glass dish.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
