SAYRE — With Pennsylvania expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week, the Guthrie vaccine clinic at the former Kmart building is now opening scheduling to those newly and soon-to-be eligible individuals.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state had moved to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes postal workers, those who work in education, who are in congregate settings other than long-term care facilities, work in manufacturing, transit workers, church workers, and those who receive home and community-based services.
On April 12, vaccinations will open to those in Phase 1C, which include people working in food service, housing construction, financial institutions, information technology, communications, energy, legal, government, media, public safety, public health, transportation, and water and wastewater. All residents will be eligible for vaccines starting April 19.
Up to this week, vaccines were available to those in long-term care facilities, health care personnel, those 65 years old and older, and those 16 to 64 with certain high-risk conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, which can increase the likelihood of patients becoming more severely ill if infected with coronavirus. Other vaccination efforts have been available to law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees, food/agriculture workers, along with teachers and school staff.
Guthrie now has appointments available for individuals ages 16-64 with qualifying high-risk conditions as identified by the CDC, as well as all those who qualify under the state’s 1A, 1B and 1C phases.
“With millions of doses already given, the vaccine has proven to be very safe and effective and it’s especially important for teens with underlying conditions to get vaccinated as soon as possible because they are most at risk for becoming sick, if infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Philip Heavner, System Chair, Guthrie Pediatrics said.
According to a press release from Guthrie, although New York State has opened vaccination eligibility up to all individuals age 16 and older, regardless of comorbidities, Guthrie’s vaccine clinic in Sayre will follow eligibility criteria for Pennsylvania.
To see if you or your teen is eligible, visit the following link: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx#distribution.
Scheduling for all those eligible will open for appointments on the following days and times at the former Kmart building located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre. The vaccine being offered at this clinic will be Pfizer, the only brand that is FDA approved for use in teens ages 16-17.
- Wednesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Thursday, April 15, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.
- Friday, April 16, 9 a.m. – to 6 p.m.
Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one, at eGuthrie.org.
Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. Consent can be given in one of two ways:
- Parent may accompany child to the clinic to provide consent.
- If teen attends alone, parent must be available to provide consent via phone.
A select number of walk-in vaccines will be available daily, beginning on April 14, at the Sayre vaccine clinic location only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.