Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller has been elected as CCAP (County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania) Second Vice President. During the recent annual meeting held in Reading Pa. the membership elected its new slate of officers to serve the association in 2020.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to serve, representing my colleagues (fellow commissioner’s and councilmember’s) as well as Solicitors, and Chief Clerks who are members of our association, said Miller.”
Commissioner Miller currently serves on the Board of Directors as Region 7 representative to the board, representing 11 counties in north eastern Pennsylvania as well as Chairman of the County Governance Committee. He also serves on several other committees within CCAP, including the Natural Gas Taskforce, Deferred Compensation Committee, Resolutions Committee, personal Committee, and recently the Search Committee, tasked with recruiting the new Executive Director to replace CCAP’s long serving Executive Director Doug Hill who will be retiring at the end of the year.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is a statewide, nonprofit, bipartisan association representing the commissioners, chief clerks, administrators, their equivalents in home rule counties, and solicitors of Pennsylvania’s sixty-seven counties.
The Association serves to strengthen Pennsylvania counties’ ability to govern their own affairs and improve the well-being and quality of life of their constituents. To this end, the Association effects the achievement of favorable state and federal legislation, programs and policies, and provides appropriate programs, services and training to its membership, county leaders, and their staff.
The Association strives to educate and inform the public, administrative, legislative and regulatory bodies, decision makers, and the media about county government.
Daryl Miller is currently serving in his second term as Bradford County Commissioner. Daryl the former CEO and Co-Owner of Cornell Industrial Corporation resides in Terry Township with his wife Kay. “I want to see our county continue to be the great place to work and raise our families it has always been!”
