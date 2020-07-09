Despite uncertainty about the course of the coronavirus pandemic and continued pressure on the local business community, the Morning Times has moved to a permanent publishing schedule going forward.
The newspaper will be printed and delivered to subscribers, retail outlets and vending boxes fives days every week: On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
A full and complete digital newspaper and replica E-edition will be published on Wednesdays. This is the case Monday through Saturday every week, and as always, our home-delivery subscribers have all access, all the time to our complete online and mobile editions at no additional charge.
We also take this opportunity to remind regular readers of the Morning Times that purchasing our newspapers daily at the store or from a news rack is $5 a week, with no digital access. Our very best buy is just $2.73 per week for home delivery, with full online access, when paying annually or monthly with EZ-Pay. For more details on home delivery options or for any customer care issues, please call (570) 882-5511.
We appreciate your support and patronage at a time when it is more important than ever to have a source for consistent, trusted local news and advertising. We hope you will subscribe today. And to our many loyal subscribers and advertising clients who have been patient and supportive throughout this disruptive pandemic, we thank you!
Keep in mind that like Sundays, you will not receive a newspaper on Wednesdays going forward. But unlike Sundays, you have full and complete access to our Wednesday online edition, as you do every other publishing day during the week. The Morning Times is your six-day, daily newspaper for information, entertainment and advertising serving the greater Valley and beyond.
Finally today, we wish all of our readers and their families good health and a sense of calm goodwill during these unprecedented times … and we encourage everyone to follow health and safety guidelines responsibly for the good of our entire community.
— The publisher
