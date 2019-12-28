SAYRE — Hani Hojjati, MD, a pathologist at Guthrie, has earned a Certificate of Recognition for completion of the Laboratory Medical Direction Advanced Practical Pathology Program (LMD AP3) from the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

The LMD AP3 combines intense continuing medical education (CME) coursework with rigorous assessments resulting in an objective designation of demonstrated expertise.

The CAP launched the AP3 in 2009 to give pathologists opportunities to deepen skills and training as they continue improving the accuracy and life-saving capabilities of diagnostic medicine.

Dr. Hojjati has completed the program’s core CME requirements as well as the required practical and cognitive assessments.

