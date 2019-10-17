SAYRE — Guthrie is pleased to announce that the Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre has received accreditation as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Site.
VPP Star Site Status is the highest achievement given by OSHA. Businesses who adopt VPP principles have injury and illness rates below the national average for like businesses, as well as increased staff morale. Guthrie Medical Group is one of only six medical groups in the country to receive this status.
Dr. Theodore Them, chief, occupational and environmental medicine, The Guthrie Clinic, said “We are pleased to receive accreditation as an OSHA VPP Star Site at Guthrie Medical Group. This achievement has come with many years of hard work and dedication from staff and showcases Guthrie’s continued commitment to a safety standard of excellence in the workplace.”
In addition to Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was reaccredited as an OSHA VPP Star Site, one of only seven hospitals in the country to receive this status. Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been a member of the VPP program since 2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.