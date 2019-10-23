The following are trick-or-treat events for the Morning Times‘ coverage area:

• Annual “Safe Trick-or-Treat” will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Northeast Bradford High School cafeteria. Activities include trick-or-treating, crafts, snacks, hayride and games. Event is for children age 12 and younger. Donations are gladly accepted.

• 21st annual Community Halloween Party will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at South Creek Lions Club hall, Route 14, Gillett. Music, dancing and snacks for kids provided. Parents are invited to come with the kids and have fun. A donation of a non-perishable food item at the door is requested.

• North Orwell Community Hall will hold its annual Community Halloween Party on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. The event will feature food, games and a costume contest. Free to all.

• Trick-or-treat in Sayre Borough will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in Athens Borough will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in the Village of Waverly will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in South Waverly will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in Athens Township will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in Ridgebury Township will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Trick-or-treat in the Village of Spencer will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

• Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens, will hold Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Cider for everyone and plenty of candy to go around.

• Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. With multiple Valley churches and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Co. participating. Event will have snacks, candy and fun.

• J.E. Hallett Fire Company in Waverly will hold a Trunk-or-Treat event at the station on the William Donnelly Parkway from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

• Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company will host a free Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 31 at 5:45 p.m. sharp at the fire station, Main Street. Prizes will be awarded to 10 individuals.

• Trick-or-treat in the Town of Chemung will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

