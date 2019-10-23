The following are trick-or-treat events for the Morning Times‘ coverage area:
• Annual “Safe Trick-or-Treat” will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Northeast Bradford High School cafeteria. Activities include trick-or-treating, crafts, snacks, hayride and games. Event is for children age 12 and younger. Donations are gladly accepted.
• 21st annual Community Halloween Party will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at South Creek Lions Club hall, Route 14, Gillett. Music, dancing and snacks for kids provided. Parents are invited to come with the kids and have fun. A donation of a non-perishable food item at the door is requested.
• North Orwell Community Hall will hold its annual Community Halloween Party on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. The event will feature food, games and a costume contest. Free to all.
• Trick-or-treat in Sayre Borough will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in Athens Borough will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in the Village of Waverly will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in South Waverly will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in Athens Township will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in Ridgebury Township will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Trick-or-treat in the Village of Spencer will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
• Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens, will hold Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Cider for everyone and plenty of candy to go around.
• Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. With multiple Valley churches and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Co. participating. Event will have snacks, candy and fun.
• J.E. Hallett Fire Company in Waverly will hold a Trunk-or-Treat event at the station on the William Donnelly Parkway from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company will host a free Halloween Costume Contest on Oct. 31 at 5:45 p.m. sharp at the fire station, Main Street. Prizes will be awarded to 10 individuals.
• Trick-or-treat in the Town of Chemung will be held Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.