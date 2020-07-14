EAST SMITHFIELD — A Bradford County man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in East Smithfield.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, James Todd Place, 47, was operating a motorcycle on Rolling Hills Road when he struck a tractor.
Place was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Carman.
Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that the accident took place at 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, Place was traveling north on a black Harley Davidson with a passenger when the motorcycle struck the tractor.
The tractor was traveling south on Rolling Hills Road when it attempted a left hand turn into a field. The motorcycle was not able to come to a stop before it struck the tractor.
The passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the tractor was not injured, according to police.
