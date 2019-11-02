After months of campaigning and having candidates knock on residents’ doors in Chemung County, the 2019 general election on Nov. 5 is nearly here.
Open to voters who registered 10 days in advance of the election, the only contested race that many residents will see waiting for them on their ballots is for county sheriff.
Current sheriff and Republican candidate Bill Schrom is running to win a full four-year term against challenger Art Laurey, a former sheriff’s office employee running as the candidate for the Art Laurey Party.
Laurey is a former U.S. Marine who worked 26 years as a corrections officer for the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department before retiring about six years ago. Laurey has previously run twice for the position unsuccessfully against previous sheriff Christopher Moss.
Schrom, who has been serving as sheriff since last year when Moss left the position after being elected county executive, has been with the department for roughly 30 years and served as undersheriff for 13 years before becoming sheriff.
District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, the only other county-wide candidate up for reelection, is running unopposed as the Republican and Conservative party candidate for a fourth term in office.
For the Town of Ashland, Republican candidate Charlie Wilson and Comm Vision for the People candidate Chad McDonald are running for two town council seats. Polling will take place at the Ashland Town Hall located at 3663 Sixth St.
In Chemung, Republican candidates Todd Loper and James Birney are running for two town council seats. Polling will take place at the Chemung Town Hall located at 48 Rotary Extension on election day.
According to the Chemung County Board of Elections, there is no election for the Village of Wellsburg as village positions are voted on in March.
One change in voting for 2019 is that residents of New York State who are registered to vote in a county they previously lived in can now vote by affidavit in the county they currently live so long as they have resided there for a minimum of 30 days.
Affidavits will be counted along with absentee ballots to give election officials time to ensure that residents who voted using an affidavit were in fact registered to vote in another county in New York and did not vote there as well.
To find your polling place, visit http://vic.ntsdata.com/chemungboe/PollingPlaceDisplay.aspx?strkey=CI0P7ZFV, or you can call at the Chemung County Board of Elections at 607-737-5475 for further assistance.
