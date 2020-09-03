ATHENS — Students in the Athens Area School District returned to their classrooms in waves this week as the 2020-2021 school year kicked off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half of the school district’s students went to school on Monday and Tuesday, while the next group returned to the classrooms on Wednesday and will be there today.
The school district will be closed for a teachers’ in-service day on Friday.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage was happy with how the first two days of the school year went.
“It’s been really good. It’s been very positive. There’s always bumps in the road when you’re trying to do something that you’ve never done before, so we’re working through that. But overall, it was a very positive day for our staff and our students,” Stage said after Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Stage explained that 71 percent of the students in the district have returned for in-person learning. Another 13 percent are using a hybrid plan where they are in-person for two days and learning through a live-stream the other days.
The rest of the students are either learning through the live-stream or using the Wildcat Online Learning Academy.
Stage said the district usually has between 50 and 60 students being homeschooled, but this year has seen that increase by another 20.
The district also lost five or six students to non-public schools and another six or seven to cyber charter schools, according to Stage.
