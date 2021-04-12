WARREN TOWNSHIP — A Rome man faces multiple charges after allegedly crashing his blue Ford F-150 into an unoccupied building near the intersection of LeRaysville and Warren Center roads while under the influence of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was dispatched to the scene around 10:16 p.m. on March 26, where they found 21-year-old Chandler All Trowbridge showing signs of drug use. Police said Trowbridge later admitted to being on methamphetamine and that he crashed into the building because he wanted to kill himself.
After being taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Trowbridge tried to take the trooper’s gun twice and had to be restrained, according to police.
Trowbridge faces the charges of felony disarming law enforcement officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary reckless driving.
He was arraigned on April 6 and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.