SAYRE BOROUGH — For the second straight year, the Front Porch Project will be coming to Sayre Borough.
Organizers of the project are once again hoping to instill pride among homeowners and in the entire Sayre community.
The Sayre Borough Council approved the program Monday following a presentation by organizer Deb Landy, who is currently working as part of a committee of three people, but hopes to expand that committee to between six and eight people as part of this year’s effort.
“We had a good time doing it last year,” said Landy.
Last year’s contest was launched on Earth Day and continued through May 29. With more time to organize this year, Landy hopes to have a larger presence this year with more merchants involved.
This year’s contest will take place similar to last year’s, which called on homeowners to submit three pictures before they start sprucing up their front porches — whether it’s a simple clean-up or large-scale overhaul not requiring a permit — and then three pictures after with a short paragraph detailing what they did. Last year’s contest included three winners.
Previewing last year’s event, Landy said the purpose isn’t so much about spending money, but simply freshening up the outdoor space that was once an integral place to socialize.
“The goals are to increase pride in the community with the residents and their homes,” Landy said. “It’s a fun project, it gives a sense of inclusion, and hopefully it will spread from neighbor to neighbor.”
Elmira Notre Dame seventh grade student Payton Sutryk went through the borough with her family to canvass how many full front porches there were.
“It was a lot,” Payton said.
Landy provided the specific number — 840.
“It’s amazing when you go up, say, Elmer Avenue or Wilbur Avenue and some of the streets have 50, 60 porches on each street,” Landy said. “ … So we really have something we can build upon and encourage people to take care of.”
Mayor Henry Farley took part when awards were given out to the three winners last year, “and I can tell you that the people at every house that did a porch were extremely excited and proud of what they did. It really was a fun project and people really got into it. Some of them were really creative with what they came up with. I think it’s a neat thing to do. Go forward.”
Councilwoman Cori Belles also praised the effort before the council granted its approval.
“I don’t see a downside on this,” she said. “It really drives pride in our community, pride in our homeowners. … I think it’s a fantastic program.”
With the approval, work began Tuesday to plan this year’s program. Landy said she will keep the borough council updated as things progress.
