HARRIBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently released a survey for the general public and community stakeholders to provide input on the department’s strategies and priorities as part of the process of completing a State Plan on Aging for 2020-2024.
The brief survey asks respondents to prioritize services and quality-of-life issues that are most meaningful to them in ensuring age-friendly communities across the commonwealth over the next four years. Adults aged 60 and over are strongly encouraged to take the survey. It is available in English and Spanish on the Department of Aging’s website now through June 21 and can be completed on a computer, tablet or smart phone.
Anyone who may not have internet access and is interested in taking the survey can call the department at 717-783-1550 (Call: 717-783-1550). The individual should leave their contact information and indicate they want to participate in the ‘State Plan on Aging Community Survey.’ A department staff member will call them to complete the five-minute survey over the phone.
“The survey is user friendly and the Department of Aging hopes to have community members, consumers of services, caregivers, and advocates give us their input. We truly value the feedback that we receive in order to craft a plan that continues to prioritize the needs and services of older Pennsylvanians now and in the future,” said Secretary Robert Torres.
The State Plan on Aging is designed to help Pennsylvania meet the objectives of the Older Americans Act and will be submitted to the Administration for Community Living (ACL) containing a vision and direction for Pennsylvania’s network of aging services. The Department of Aging is required to submit a plan every four years, with the next plan due by Oct. 1, 2020.
