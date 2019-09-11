ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Addison, New York, couple are in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail after they allegedly attempted to coerce an underage girl to engage in sexual acts with them, according to Athens Township Police.
Nicholas James Loucks, 24, was charged with rape; statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — forcible compulsion; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old; endangering the welfare of a child; corruption of minors; and criminal conspiracy — all of which are felonies.
Hashly M. Callear, 31, was charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
According to police, the incident began when the 14-year-old victim — the female suspect’s daughter — arrived at the Athens Township police station on July 8 with relatives to report the alleged assault.
The victim told officers that the assault took place on May 11 at the Candlewood Inn and Suites on Elmira Street, said police.
The victim stated that Callear’s boyfriend, Loucks, assaulted her at the hotel, and she believed that Callear knew of the assault.
Screenshots of text messages exchanged between Loucks and the victim also illustrated that Loucks stated that he and Callear wanted to engage in a “threesome” with the victim.
When the victim attempted to alert relatives of the assault, Loucks allegedly disconnected the WiFi router to prevent the victim from making contact with the relatives, and refused to give out their address.
Subsequently, during a walk that lasted approximately four miles, the victim was able to make contact with the relatives and inform them of her whereabouts. The relatives then picked her up and later took her to the police station to make a report.
Loucks and Callear were arraigned on Tuesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley. The pair are scheduled to appear before Judge Hurley again on Sept. 24 for preliminary hearings.
