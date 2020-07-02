ELMIRA — As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss is urging people to adjust their travel plans to high risk states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Residents should seriously consider reevaluating their travel plans involving states that are currently deemed high risk with COVID-19 infections,” Moss said in a statement.
“I would also like to remind residents about the 14-day self-imposed quarantine order from the State of New York, which was intended to help eliminate a spike or cluster involving residents who have traveled to New York from a state experiencing a high infection rate,” Moss added.
Many states across the country have seen a large increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
According to the press release, three cases in Chemung County are travel-related, including two people who visited South Carolina.
The county reported another new case on Wednesday, making its total 115.
Two of those cases are currently active, as 110 people have recovered and three have died from complications of the coronavirus.
The number of cases in Tioga County remains at 154, according to a press release.
Nine of those cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 121, with 45 coming from Elderwood.
New York State has seen over 418,000 cases of COVID-19, and over 32,000 related deaths.
In Pennsylvania, the number of cases in Bradford County increased to 58 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Six of the cases are probable, and 52 are confirmed.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 21.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania has seen over 87,000 cases of coronavirus and over 6,600 people have died.
