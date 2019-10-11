WAVERLY — Greeted by the music of the high school jazz band and chorus, numerous Waverly Central School District and local business officials packed into the halls of the Waverly High School to celebrate the grand opening of the Wolverine Den.
The Den consists of the high school’s own coffee shop, Ingersoll-Rand Federal Credit Union, concession stand and Code Red Help Desk and will give over 65 students career-based learning work experience.
“We really appreciate the support from our local partners on this project,” Superintendent Eric Knolles said. “We started this project in the spring of 2018, and our staff went right to work because of their passion for work-based learning.”
The Den will be staffed by students throughout the day, and the coffee shop even has a special Wolverine Blend. There is even a freshwater and saltwater aquarium that will slowly be stocked with fish.
“This is an awesome project that we put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into, and it’s our hard-working students that made it happen,” said administrator Ryan Alo. “We can’t thank our partners enough for standing with us and working with our students.”
During Thursday’s school board meeting, which was held at the Den, students reflected on what they learned through the program.
Many of them cited the additional credits they receive as well as the valuable work experience gained. One student said her internship at the program led to a job outside of school, which allowed her to purchase her first car.
