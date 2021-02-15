Raupers wraps 34-year career with the United States Postal Service

SAYRE — 34 years.
“You don’t think of it that way,” said Sayre Postmaster Kyle Raupers on his last day on the job. “There’s a day you’re going to retire, but 34 years later — as Kenny Chesney says, ‘in the blink of an eye’ 34 years gone just like that.”
Raupers’ career started out in Akron, Ohio as a city carrier back in 1987.
“Then in 1989, I came to Athens as a dual appointment carrier/clerk for Postmaster Ed Day.”
Then the tour began in earnest.
“Then I went to Warren Center, Stevensville, Dushore, Ulster, Lawrenceville, Towanda and for the last 4 1/2 years I’ve been in Sayre.
Reminds one of a Johnny Cash song.
“I’ve been everywhere. I know all the roads, I know all the back roads.”
Raupers has been in charge off one post office or another for nearly 30 years.
“I’ve been a postmaster since 1992.”
Raupers said that most were in smaller offices where he was a one-man show. Then the appointments began getting bigger.
“In Dushore, they obviously have more rural carriers. In Towanda, it was city and rural — and I’ve been overseeing 32 employees here in Sayre.”
People have sometimes complained about the mail, but the postal service is undergoing many changes. One of the likely temporary ones is the current hiring freeze.
Raupers noted some of the constraints the service has been working under.
“We’ve had some retirements — Mark Kozemko and Shirley Williams retired as carriers and Lyle (Rocky) Rockwell, who was a carrier for 33 years and my supervisor for three — so you’re losing a lot of knowledge.”
Raupers said that Marty McFall, the postmaster from Athens, will be overseeing the Sayre office.
“They can’t, basically, hire and promote from within. I guess they’re trying to figure out restructuring and all that. They’re going to wait to see how many people take an early out and retire and they can shuffle that way — see nationally what they’re going to do as far as consolidation.”
Raupers also spoke of the challenges that have been brought about by increased shipping of packages.
“The job has changed a lot over the last decade, as I’m sure any job has. Amazon — we’re pretty much running seven days a week 52 weeks a year. People say ‘I saw a white truck on Sunday.’ We deliver 900 packages on average every Sunday, from this office, which includes Sayre and Athens.”
Over the last 10 years, Raupers said that the mail volume has decreased but that the package delivery aspect of the business has greatly increased.
“This Christmas with Amazon was a double whammy. We were here at 4 a.m. sorting packages. I know it’s been tough on customers over the last six weeks as far as packages getting to their destination.”
He said that a lot of that had to do with employee availability due to COVID and snowstorms that have kept employees away from work so they can’t precess the mail.
“All I could say is that it’s in transit.”
Raupers said that even though there have been issues nationally, employee availability hasn’t been an issue here.
“As far as our employee availability — for the most part our employees show up to work. I couldn’t say enough about my employees here at the Sayre Post Office — how dedicated they are to the customers in the Valley. Mail-wise, we’re lucky. We’re not out until 8 or 9 o’clock delivering packages or mail like a lot of bigger cities are.”
Everybody has someone who was a mentor or who got a person their start. For Raupers, that would be Ed Day.
“Ed Day taught me a lot. He got me started in Athens with the bookwork and the paperwork. I had a degree in business. Back then it was in an accounting ledger. He got me my first detail in Warren Center. Then I was lucky enough to become the postmaster and I went from there.”
Raupers still officiates football with Day.
“He was the first postmaster locally that I got to know.”
Raupers said that the personal connections were his favorite parts of the job over the years.
“The best part (was) when I was in the smaller offices — Warren Center, Ulster — I got to converse withy people over the window. They’d come in and get their mail from the P.O. box and I could talk with them and see how things were going. Ulster was very special because I grew up there so a lot of the people in town were the same people I used to deliver the Sunday paper to. When they said ‘Hey Kyle, you’re going to be the postmaster in Ulster,’ that was one of these (a fist pump). That’s when things changed with the Post Office as far as reducing some post office hours.”
Raupers spoke abut one of those personal connections.
“I got to be good friends with the late Carlton Jones from Warren Center. He was in World War II so he told me all kinds of stories and I would just sit there and listen. It was the conversations with the public that I got to know and got to go to dinners. If I was going to Northeast for a basketball game, Carlton would say ‘hey, why don’t you come by the house. No sense in going all the way home.’ So I’d go to their place for dinner before going to do the JV or varsity game.
“It was definitely the people — helping out the people. In smaller offices you got a lot more interaction and got to know everybody.”
While there’s always a best, there’s also always a worst.
“I felt bad this year with packages. People want their packages and I couldn’t give them an anwer about where their package was. It was like a recording. ‘It’s not IF your package is going to make it to the Sayre Post Office. It’s WHEN it’s going to get here.”
“I can tell you. I’ve been here 34 years. We don’t LOSE packages. Once in a blue moon, but we don’t have too many cases where people are looking for packages. It will get here, it’s just a matter of when.”
Raupers said that was as frustrating for him as it was for the customer.
“I hope the residents of the Valley area realize that the carriers here at the Sayre Post Office — there would be no other employees that I would want to be working for me than the employees of the Sayre Post Office,” he said.
“They’re dedicated to their job. They care about their job. They care about their customers,” Raupers continued. “Do we make mistakes once in a while and get mail or a package mis-delivered? We do, but for the most part, my carriers are always here to work. They’re always here to deliver mail and they’re always gere to go the extra mile. I hope the customers here in the Valley understand that the people here at the Sayre Post Office are great people and they’re lucky to have them for carriers.”
So, what’s next?
“I have more time to see my kids and grandkids The last five years it seems it’s been work, work, work. You don’t have time to see your kids or talk to your kids or parents. I’ve been reflecting a lot over the last couple of weeks on that. I’m going to spend more time that way.”
The greater Raupers family includes six kids and 12 grandchildren — with another on the way.
“I want to do a little traveling — maybe go out west where you don’t have to be back to work in 10 days or two weeks or we have to hurry up and go. I’m going to keep myself busy. I have some lawns that I mow and I still officiate so it’s not like I’m going to retire and do nothing.”
