UNICO was one of Louis Tomasso’s favorite charities. That’s fitting because unico — which means unique in Italian — describes the man who came back from serious wounds in World War II to own two businesses in the Valley area, with the golf course that bears his name being the one for which he is most well known.
Tomasso, who passed away on April 16, was just 18 when he joined the Navy in 1942. He served on the USS Tide, a minesweeper that swept off the coast of Normandy two days before the invasion that played a key role in the end of Nazi rule in western Europe.
“He watched the whole Normandy invasion,” said son Joe. “His ship hit a mine June 7, 1944.”
That explosion — which eyewitness accounts said lifted the 900-ton ship five feet out of the water — blew a gaping hole on the hull and tore away all of the bulkheads below the water line.
Of the 105 on board, 97 were wounded.
Louis Tomasso, who was a Sayre High graduate, was one of the 97. His injuries, which included a fractured skull and a broken back, ended a dream he had.
“He wanted to be a Navy fighter pilot,” said Joe. “He took a test and made it. He was hurt so badly he was honorably discharged. They wouldn’t take him back in.”
In the end, Louis was a Purple Heart recipient along with earning the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the European Campaign Medal and the Victory Medal.
Back stateside, Louis went to work.
“His first job back stateside was to help run and manage the Valley Bowling Center when they originally built it,” said Joe. “Then he bought Spring’s Corners, which is Alliger’s now. He ran that from 1950 to 1958 or 1959. His sister, Lena Daugherty, owned the Bonnie Hotel at the same time. She sold that, he sold Springs Corners, and they bought the Flanagan Dairy Farm.”
They made it into Tomasso’s, a nine-hole course in 1961 that was converted to an 18-hole layout in 1980 or 1981. Tomasso’s Restaurant came in 1965.
Despite no longer being in the military, Louis continued to serve at the local level.
“He was an original member of UNICO when it started in the Valley,” said Joe.
In addition to UNICO, Louis was in the VFW, the American Legion, the Elks and the Moose.
His was a life well lived and a life of service.
“He’s always been a giving man,” said his daughter LuEllen Hoyt. “I can’t tell you how many people have stopped me over the years but especially recently to say ‘I wanted to play golf when I was however old and I didn’t have the money. I went to Louie and he said, ‘give me a dollar a week and you can go play.’”
“He did things he did that nobody ever heard of. He took care of people. Dad didn’t say no to very many people. If somebody needed a donation for something he gave it to them,” she added.
LuEllen explained that he instilled that work ethic in all of his children.
“We all had to work,” she said. “If something happened or somebody called in sick, we had to go work. That was just the way it was.”
“He did a lot of events with UNICO, and we did a lot of events at Tomasso’s,” said Joe. “We saw that quite a bit.”
The course continues to host a number of charitable events throughout the year. Seeing Louis offer the course for charity has spurred Joe on to continue to offer up the club for charitable events ever since.
His daughter Jackie Picco said that he was also a devoted family man.
“He took part in his kids’ lives,” Jackie noted. “I remember when I was young, he helped coach our recreation teams. He taught (the grandchildren) how to play the game of golf. He taught me to play the game of golf. There was no golf for girls then, but he took us out all the time.”
Louis left quite a few athletes in his wake. In addition to good athletic careers among his children, his grandchildren — Kacie Hoyt from Tioga and Waverly’s Capria, Gianna and Gabby Picco along with Alex, Sidney and Joey Tomasso — have often been highlighted in the sports pages of this publication. Almost all have been to state championship competitions and have performed well.
“Until the day he died, he was very upset about that state championship game they lost at the buzzer,” said Joe of Tioga’s run to the state girls basketball final. “He was very upset about that.”
“That” refers to Tioga’s girls basketball team that Kacie was on. After battling back from a sizable deficit, Tioga managed to tie Marion in the final seconds. Then Marion’s star player hit a most improbable baseline shot that her coach had been trying to get her to stop taking all season long.
“My grandfather wasn’t a man of a lot of words,” said Kacie. “Anyone would tell you he was always in the front row on the sidelines cheering us on. He was aways proud of us and wanted us to do our best. After that game, he said something like ‘I’m very proud. You gave it a good go. Always work hard and don’t let things get you down.’ He was always that type of person. He would quietly support us and was always there for us.”
“He might have had a few more words for us growing up than he did his grandchildren,” said LuEllen with a laugh. “When dad spoke, you listened. He didn’t criticize. He was always positive. He had special ways of motivating his children.”
What daughter Jodi Scott remembered most was just spending quality time with her dad.
“I remember he always took us on family vacations,” she stated. “He always took us out to eat. My sister LuEllen and I lost our mother when we were three and four years old. He basically took over. He was just a great dad. He was loving and caring and worked hard. He was also in the Notre Dame club in the Valley and went out to a Notre Dame game every year whether it was in South Bend, or maybe sometimes in Southern California or Miami. He always brought us back sweatshirts and fun things from those. There was nothing bad about the childhood I had with him.”
One aspect of Louis’ life that all four of his children noted was his devotion to serving others and all thought his experience on the Tide played a role in that.
“I think any time you’re in the service, and you’re serving your country, you’re going to do service for all,” said Jackie. “I think he was a good man who tried to do what he could for others.”
“I think he was born and bred for a life of serving people,” Jodi said.
She also thinks that his experiences on the Tide encouraged him to continue giving back.
“He always said that every day after that day in Normandy where he got hurt — my grandmother got a missing in action letter — he always felt that since that day, every other day was a blessing and he happened to have 96 years.”.
And all remember their father as a good man with a great sense of humor.
“He was a good man. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to be around people,” said Jackie. “He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and to be at their events. Anybody who knows him knows that he was a humorous kind of guy. Always had to make a joke about something.
“He just had a great sense of humor,” added Joe. “I think people enjoyed coming here because he had a way of putting people at ease and remembering their names. It’s a good lesson in life.”
“I don’t think anyone would have anything bad to say about him, which is a fantastic thing,” Jodi added. “He was just a good man and I don’t think anyone would disagree with me.”
