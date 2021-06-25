WAVERLY — After disputing a municipal code violation for having too many yard sales on her property at 100 Route 17C in Waverly, Pat Evans announced during the village board’s workshop session that her next sale to benefit the VA hospital in Bath would be moving to the Elmira VFW.
“I will abide by the village code,” she stated. “I never intended to make this a larger issue or to be a pain for anybody. So I’ll be moving the event to the VFW in Elmira.”
Evans’ decision came after she appeared before the board on June 8 to dispute a code violation that she had more than the village code’s mandate of two yard sales per property per year.
She followed that up with a request for an exception to hold an additional yard sale on the property to benefit the Bath VA.
At this week’s meeting, Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that over the last two weeks, village officials had worked together to craft a written form of that exception so Evans could hold the benefit yard sale.
Subsequent to the drafting of that document, however, Evans found the alternate location at the Elmira VFW.
“The (Waverly Police) Chief (Dan Gelatt) did call me,” she said. “And he explained to me that there would be an affidavit that I would have to swear to and sign — and it would be notarized — that every cent from the yard sale would go to the Bath VA.”
“I could be totally wrong, but I just felt like I was being treated like a criminal,” Evans continued. “Because of all years that the veterans administration’s letter stated that I have given money to them — that now I have to swear that I’m giving money to them.”
Evans further explained that she had already begun to make arrangements with the Bath VA to hold the sale in Elmira at that point, so she declined the offer.
“The chief was very nice, but I do feel very bad that you guys don’t trust me enough to have a sale and give to the vets,” she added. “That’s the truth of it.”
The situation even led to a letter being submitted to the board by another village resident, railing officials for the “intrusive ordinance” regarding the capping of the number of yard sales, considering the events “too minor” for which officials to have control.
