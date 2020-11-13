OWEGO — The tentative 2021 Tioga County budget was unveiled Tuesday, which features a 1.19 percent tax increase, and drawing $5.3 million from the county fund balance and reserves.
Citing difficult finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Tioga County Budget Officer Jackson Bailey announced that the county has decreased expenses by $3.3 million through a combination of salary reductions, department cuts and anticipated revenue drops.
“Tioga County implemented a COVID19 Financial Response Plan, which executed a 10 percent reduction of all non-salary or mandated service expenditures from the 2020 budget, training and travel restrictions, a review of capital expenditures, and a temporary hiring freeze,” said Bailey. “Furthermore, the 2021 Budget has taken the potential losses of revenue into account, and implemented another 10 percent reduction to all non-salary or mandated service expenditures.”
“These efforts were crucial to ensure a balance d budget for 2021, nevertheless the impact of COVID19 will be felt for many years to come,” he added.
Overall, the 2021 tentative budget totals $82.86 million — down from $86.2 million in 2020. Anticipated revenue receipt is down by 10.18 percent, or $5.96 million, for a total of $52.59 million in 2021.
In terms of the tax levy, Bailey noted 2021’s proposal would bring in $24.9 million.
Bailey explained that the county’s revenue drop is due to a combination of losses in the areas of sales tax, interest and fee reductions, gaming revenue, and a 20 percent cut in state aid.
“(The) 2021 budget process was met with familiar challenges including the unfunded and underfunded mandated services which continue to further shift costs to all New York counties,” Bailey said. “Beginning in 2021, sales tax will also be (further) impacted by another state mandate requiring at least $150,000 to be withheld for ‘Distressed Hospitals and Nursing Homes.’”
This order will continue into 2022, he said.
The 2021 budget maintains all current county programs and services provided to its citizens with the exception of curbside recycling, Bailey said.
“Due to an unanticipated increase of the cost of curbside recycling, Tioga County will no longer provide curbside recycling,” said Bailey. “The county will continue to provide the following recycling services: recycling drop off sites, hazardous waste and E-waste disposal, as well as community outreach.”
“Services are to be absorbed into the general operating fund,” Bailey continued. “If any citizen has questions regarding the changes to the recycling service, please contact Ellen Pratt, Sustainability Manager for Tioga County.”
Overall, the county’s composite tax rate is $8.61 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the average assessed $100,000 home would pay $861 in county tax, Bailey said.
Tax rates will vary from town to town due to the State established equalization rates and town’s apportionment percent.
Written public comments can be sent via email to: Budget.Comments@co.tioga.ny.us
