Project GROW shares healthy produce, snacks at festival

SAYRE — Penn-York Valley Project GROW, a local non-profit, participated in the Guthrie’s Food, Farm, Family Fest on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre.
Those who visited our table this year were invited to taste a variety of dishes, prepared by Project GROW volunteers, using fresh produce that was grown in our community gardens. There were plenty of recipe requests for the cucumber salsa, roasted beet hummus, and roasted veggies with turmeric and we were happy to oblige. Garlic, basil, and flowering dill heads were available for purchase. The produce from our gardens is always clean and grown with the environment in mind, without the use of added chemicals, pesticides, or fungicides. We believe that healthy soil and a fresh harvest always ensures better nutritional value.
Project GROW has returned each year since the festival’s inception, as it is always a great opportunity for us to show our support for Guthrie and meet new people in the community. We greeted many new faces and shared smiles, hoping to gain a few more volunteers to help us grow in our gardens. It was also a great opportunity for networking with other like-minded community organizations, like Delivered Fresh, which offers a centralized service for obtaining farm and garden-fresh produce in the region.
Project GROW has been building community gardens and expanding our reach in the community since 2011. Our mission is “to cultivate opportunity, education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food.” We love to support Guthrie in our mutual goal to promote healthy living, healthy foods, and healthy families in our community and this festival reminds us that community is truly why we are here and why we do what we do.
Project GROW has various educational programs for youth in the region and we use community gardens located in Waverly as teaching gardens. We offer a Garden Club at Waverly Schools, a five-week Summer Youth Training/Employment Program, and a healthy cooking class for kids at the Mad Hatter Cafe.
If you missed us at this event and would like more information about Project GROW, visit our website at www.valleyprojectgrow.org or if you would like to sign up to volunteer or show your support by purchasing an apron, contact us by sending an e-mail to pennyorkprojectgrow@gmail.com. Aprons are available for purchase for $20 and support our varied youth programs in the region. We are a 501©3 non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible. There are always volunteering opportunities for watering, weeding, transporting fresh produce to local food pantries.
