Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Powers Kirn (POA), Powers Kirn and Javardian (FKA) to Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC of Red Bank, New Jersey, for property in Ridgebury Township for $20,000.
James L. Calkins and Donna M. Calkins to Ryan Kreykenbohm of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $75,000.
William J. Marshall Jr. Co-administrator, Brenda Marshall Co-administrator and William J. Marshall Sr. Estate to Daniel C. Slocum and Tui L. Slocum of New Albany for property in Overton Township for $3,500.
Elvira Brown and Christopher Dodge to Stephen McClain and Rebecca McClain of Meshopphen for property in Wyalusing Borough for property for $158,000.
A Petlock LLC to Adam Petlock and Sara Petlock of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Lon E. Campbell, L. Eric Campbell (AKA), Lisa K. Campbell, Ronald G. Radcliffe and Jennifer L. Radcliffe to Lon E. Campbell, L. Eric Campbell (AKA), Lisa K. Campbell and Ronald G. Radcliffe of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
John J. Monahon and Caitlin A. Monahon to Erin M. Jordan of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $91,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Kelly L. Eddy of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $80,000.
Christa R. Rudloff and Christa R. Frantz (FKA) to John Amato of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $150,000.
Berley Neil Siljan (POA) and Dusty Joyce Siljan to Berley Neil Siljan of Metairie, Louisiana, for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $5,000.
Tyler A. Hamilton to Todd A. Hamilton and Kimberly L. Hamilton of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $35,000.
Richard C. Husick to Twin Tier Management Corporation of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $30,000.
Jennylee S. Slater and Charles G. Slater to Adelaide F. Klimpel and Raymond A. Klimpel of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $159,900.
Barry J. Brosnan and Pamela S. Brosnan to Michael E. Spencer Jr., Michael E. Spencer Sr. and Patricia Spencer of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $110,000.
Lucas F. Storrs and Serenne Storrs to Shannen L. Wandell of Sayre for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $72,165.
Ronald C. Billings, Rita M. Billings and Janet Teeter (POA) to Robert F. Warzyniak and Jamie L. Quinn of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $94,340.
Cheryl Wood Walter Executrix, Cheryl Wood Walter (AKA), Anna Wood Estate and Anna Evancho Wood (AKA) to Bruce Stropko of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $174,000.
Chance D. Wright and Caitlin E. Wright to Joseph B. Fox of Troy for property in Troy Township for $137,250.
