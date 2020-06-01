OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County increased to 142 over the weekend, according to a press release from the county.

There have been 21 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county — with 19 confirmed to be from the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.

Out of the 142 cases, the county has seen 83 individuals recover — including at least 29 coming from Elderwood.

There are currently 106 individuals in mandatory quarantine in the county.

In Chemung County, there have been 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but there are only two active cases in the county.

There have been three deaths related to the virus in the county, while 105 individuals have recovered.

Across the border in Pennsylvania, there have been 46 confirmed cases in Bradford County.

The county has lost three residents to complications from the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments