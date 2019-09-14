ATHENS — Penn-York Opportunities along with Gov. Tom Wolf and county Commissioner Ed Bustin recently celebrated Direct Support Professionals Week, recognizing the difficult but rewarding role they play in the lives of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
In a proclamation, Gov. Tom Wolf said direct support professionals are integral to the physical and mental health and well-being of veterans, senior citizens, and individuals of all ages with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities who receive services for severe chronic health conditions.
“Direct support professionals provide essential support to help keep individuals with disabilities connected to their family, friends, and community and enable them to live meaningful lives in a community of their choice,” Wolf said. “(They) assist ... with the most intimate needs on a daily basis and provide a broad range of support.”
“The life-changing opportunities that (the job) has brought — it’s a heart-opening experience,” said DSP Jon Hupp. “Just seeing the client go from an upset environment to the most happiest person ever on the planet.”
“It’s a difficult career, but it’s something a very strong person is willing to do,” he added.
These professionals work daily to advance the Penn-York mission: enhancing the quality of life, while building and maintaining self esteem, and creating opportunities for community inclusion.
Wolf’s proclamation also noted that their work is critical to the successful transition from medical events to post-acute care and long term support and services.
“I like being able to help individuals live the most normal possible life they can, and help them learn new tasks,” said DSP Kambrya Mosier. “It’s great helping in day-to-day life and making tasks easier for them.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin was at the facility for lunch on Friday and presented each of the 20 DSPs with a certified copy of Wolf’s proclamation.
Among the programs offered are a respite program, a 24-hour service that provides a break for individuals and their care providers.
There’s also a school-to-work transition program, a pre-vocational curriculum and job-site training for high school students whose goal is to seek employment after graduation.
The program provides opportunities for students to explore different career opportunities while learning job skills. Transportation is provided.
Penn-York also offers a home and community program, a service that provides supervised guidance that includes a variety of community activities and at home, also assisting individuals who live in their own apartments. This program can also help those living at home to one day live independently within the community.
Additionally, the staff offers Community Participation Support (CPS), a state-licensed adult day care program that provides indiviualized, goal-driven activities, community integration and social networking to encourage independence and growth.
Last but not least, Penn-York offers vocation rehabilitation, assisting individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities to integrate into the workforce.
To learn more about the organization, visit PennYorkOpp.org.
