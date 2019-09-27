SPENCER — The usual Joint Planning Board meeting was replaced by a Land Use Commission meeting on Monday evening. Economic Development and Planning Director Elaine Jardine discussed the possibilities of zoning for the Village of Spencer.
Members of the Land Use Commission raised concern about implementing zoning in the Village of Spencer. Opposition to zoning in general was a concern with its possibility of being constricting. However, Elaine Jardine explained that zoning can include mixed use zones that allow more than one kind of development.
The main reason zoning is being considered for the Village of Spencer is for setbacks, which are not able to be enforced without zoning. Currently, anyone is legally able to build a structure right on their property line, possibly encroaching on neighboring properties. Zoning would enable setbacks to protect properties from this scenario.
If zoning were to be implemented, existing buildings and their uses would be “grandfathered,” meaning that they would not have to change to accommodate changes in zone designation until they were sold or abandoned for a length of time.
With zoning would come a Zoning Board of Appeals. This board would require a minimum of three members which members of the Planning Board worry may not be easily filled. Village Trustee Timothy Goodrich reassured, however, that because the Zoning Board of Appeals does not meet often, it will be easier to find people interested in becoming members.
At the next meeting on October 28 at 7 p.m., Jardine plans to bring a map of the general division of zones that would be considered if the village decides to use zoning. The Land Use Commission also intends to hold a public hearing regarding zoning and possible changes before the village meeting at the beginning of December.
