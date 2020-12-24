The Christmas season is a busy time for most people, but it’s certainly the most hectic time of the year for that jolly old man who lives at the North Pole — Santa Claus.
Between getting his reindeer ready for their long journey to making sure the elves have made and wrapped all those presents for lucky boys and girls across the world, Santa Claus has to find ways to manage his time.
This year he got some help with one of his many Christmas tasks from a postal worker who works right here at the Sayre Post Office.
Rob Warzyniak was given the job of helping Santa Claus type up his letters to some special boys and girls who live right here in the Valley.
“As we all know it’s been a heck of a year and I wanted to do a little something to brighten up some spirits,” Rob said during a North Pole union mandated break on Wednesday.
When Santa heard about Rob’s typing ability and desire to help out during this Christmas season, he decided to give him a chance to join his team.
When all is said and done, Rob will have helped Santa type up around 90 letters to kids here in the Sayre area.
While Rob’s work for Santa Claus is about done for this year, he will be teaming up with Jolly Old Saint Nick next year as well.
So when next Christmas rolls around, make sure to head down to the Sayre Post Office and put your letter to Santa in a specially made collection box built by one of Santa’s other helpers, Sayre postal worker Dale McConnell.
Merry Christmas everyone!
