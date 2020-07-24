The number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 71 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.

Seven of the cases are probable and 64 are confirmed to be positive.

Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 28 cases are the most in the county.

Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

Over 104,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,000 have died due to complications of the virus.

In New York, the number of cases in Tioga County increased to 180 on Thursday.

Sixteen of the cases are active.

Additionally, 116 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.

The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.

The number of recoveries in the county is 140, with at least 49 coming from Elderwood.

Chemung County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number to 130.

Six cases are currently active, and three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19.

The number of recoveries remained at 121.

Over 414,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Load comments